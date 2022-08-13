Strange Holes Discovered On The Atlantic Ocean Floor Have Perplexed Scientists And Led To Countless Theories Online

Last Monday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shared a deep sea phenomenon that has left scientists perplexed.

During Voyage To The Ridge 2022– an expedition to explore uncharted deepwater areas– NOAA discovered numerous holes in the sand approximately 1.6 miles below the water surface of the Atlantic Ocean near the Mid-Atlantic Ridge.

The holes appeared in lines and were about ten centimeters apart.

And since making the discovery, NOAA researchers have been left puzzled. So, the administration took to Facebook to describe the finding and ask the online community for help.

“We observed several of these sublinear sets of holes in the sediment. These holes have been previously reported from the region, but their origin remains a mystery,” NOAA began.

“While they look almost human-made, the little piles of sediment around the holes make them seem like they were excavated by… something,” the post continued.

Afterward, NOAA asked Facebook users around the globe for their hypotheses.

And since then, nearly five hundred people have placed their bets on how the holes got there.

Facebook; pictured above is a photo of the holes

