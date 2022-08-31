The Guy That She’s Been Seeing Showed Up To Their Last Date In A Skirt, So She’s Wondering How She Can End Things With Him

A 21-year-old girl has been seeing a guy for approximately 2 months, and after she showed up to their last date wearing a specific piece of clothing, she wants to stop seeing him for good.

“On our most recent date, he showed up wearing a skirt,” she explained. “I waited until after the date to ask him what was up with that.”

“He told me he sometimes cross-dresses; honestly, that completely turned me off. I like him a lot, but I’m only into masculine men. How do I end things?”

One person didn’t agree with her wanting to stop seeing him just because he’s comfortable wearing women’s clothing.

“I’m just imagining someone dating a woman, thinking she’s perfect, then she shows up with pants on, and the person wants to end it and says it’s because they only like girly girls,” they said.

“I guess everyone has their type, but for some reason, this situation seems like an odd reason to end it with someone you otherwise think is a good character.”

A second person weighed in on how they thought she should best break up with him, and that included not addressing the topic of clothing at all while staying vague about why things had to end.

“Don’t mention the clothes,” this person advised. “Just say you aren’t interested in pursuing this further.”

“He will want to be with someone who is comfortable with him wearing skirts, and it doesn’t have to be you.”

