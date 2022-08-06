This 22-Year-Old Woman Is Refusing To Go On Her Family Vacation Unless Her Boyfriend Of 6 Months Can Join

This twenty-two-year-old woman is the youngest of her seven siblings by far. In fact, they are all over ten years older than her and have gone on to get married or have children.

Despite the large age differences, though, the family did enjoy family vacations together at one point.

That was until the woman’s father left when she was only seven years old, though.

Since then, her mother had been too anxious to take her seven children away by herself. And then, once she was finally ready to go away, the woman’s siblings had all started their own lives.

Last year, however, the woman’s mother decided she really wanted one more big family vacation with everyone. And now, the time has come.

“It’s out of the country for fifteen days next week. All of my siblings are going to be there, along with their partners,” the woman explained.

And while she had been excited about the trip, the woman apparently misunderstood the plan.

She thought that her boyfriend of six months would be going on the trip. In fact, she even believed “it was a given” that her mother would cover his travel expenses, too.

But, when her mother heard about this, she thought it was such a joke that she laughed out loud. Then, the mom underscored the point of the trip.

