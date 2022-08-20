This Couple’s Two Dogs Ate Their Winning Lottery Ticket

Everyone knows the classic excuse for not having your homework at school, “My dog ate my homework.”

But what if your dog ate your winning lottery ticket?

In a press release written by the Oregon Lottery, they describe a letter sent in from an Oregon couple that they will probably never forget.

“Officials at the Oregon Lottery have seen Lottery tickets in many different states,” is written in the press release.

“Washed in a pair of jeans, dropped in a mud puddle, and even run over by cars. But earlier this week was a first.”

The Oregon lottery received a letter from Nathan and Rachael Lamet, who live in Salem, Oregon.

Along with the letter was a torn-up lottery ticket and a picture of their two Alaskan Klee Kai dogs, Apple and Jack.

“For some reason, we left the ticket on the ottoman, and they decided it was delicious,” said Rachael Lamet in the press release.

“I went to bed, and when I woke up, it was eaten to the point that I thought it was unable to be checked.”

