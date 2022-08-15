This Taco Chicken Bake Recipe Is Easy And Affordable To Make

Are you ready for a new recipe that’s affordable, easy to make, and delicious? Well, look no further! This taco chicken bake created by TikTok user @at.home.cook just might turn into your new favorite weeknight dinner.

At Home Cook has over 112,000 followers on TikTok and shares recipes that are not only delicious but accessible. From chicken curry to bread pudding, At Home Cook has all sorts of meal ideas for any time of day.

However, we can’t get the taco chicken bake off our minds!

“Not only is this full of flavor, but it’s also easy on your budget,” says At Home Cook in her video. “Which is great during these times of high grocery prices.”

The timing for affordable recipes is just right. Recently, Fortune reported using Consumer Price Index data that grocery prices have gone up 12.2% over the last year.

Thankfully this recipe not only involves affordable ingredients but makes some tasty leftovers to have on hand.

At Home Cook’s recipe begins by cubing up some chicken breasts and adding them to a baking dish. Then, she seasons the chicken with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and cumin.

Onto the sauce! In a separate bowl, she combines one cup of salsa verde with half a cup of sour cream and half a cup of greek yogurt.

TikTok; pictured above is a photo of the taco chicken bake

