This Twelve-Year-Old Girl From Oklahoma Saved Her Family From A Catastrophic House Fire

On Saturday, July 23, the Aguirre family of Clinton, Oklahoma, lost their home to a blazing fire. But, twelve-year-old Deysi Aguirre is the reason her three younger siblings, three cousins, and aunt made it out alive.

She had fallen fast asleep on her living room couch that evening but was later awoken by a strange popping sound.

Deysi investigated and realized the noise was coming from a sparking electrical outlet in her living room.

She immediately realized the danger of the situation and woke up her entire family.

“I started screaming my aunt’s name. I cannot remember what I was thinking, but I was just trying to get them out,” Deysi recalled.

Then, the twelve-year-old evacuated everyone to her neighbor’s home and called 911.

The Aguirre family’s home has since been deemed a “total loss” due to severe fire damage. But, Deysi is being praised as a hero.

The Clinton Fire Department recently recounted her jump to action in a Facebook update and commended her efforts.

Facebook; pictured above is Deysi with her award

