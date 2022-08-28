Using A Fake Engagement Ring During Your Proposal Can Save You Time, Money, And Unnecessary Headaches

Gone are the days of complete proposal surprises. Instead, so many more people are opting to propose using “fake” engagement rings– also known as placeholders.

In fact, according to market research conducted by Wedding Pro, three out of four people proposed to now have at least some sort of involvement in the selection or purchase of their engagement ring.

And you may be wondering, “What the heck, why?” Well, according to the jewelry company Sterling Forever, there are numerous good reasons.

First, some hopeful fiancés propose using a placeholder ring in order to avoid mistakes. After all, it can be insulting to over or underestimate your partner’s finger size.

Then, if it does not fit, it can be extremely costly to exchange an engagement ring. This is also true if your partner is unhappy with the style or cut of the ring.

So, it might be best to get some insight into their preferences before making the huge financial commitment.

And another reason will actually protect the proposer’s wallet instead of the proposee’s ring preferences.

Say that your partner says no to the engagement altogether; you will not have to go through a difficult return process at the jeweler.

So, if you have any doubts about your partner’s answer to marriage, a fake engagement ring can save you a lot of headaches.

