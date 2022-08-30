Whoever Won The $1.337 Billion Lottery Still Has Not Come Forward Nearly One Month Later

It has been nearly one month since a lucky Chicago resident bought the winning Mega Millions ticket from a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois.

But, the $1.337 billion jackpot– the third largest of all time– has shockingly remained unclaimed.

The odds of winning this monstrous pot were about 1 in 302.5 million, and the winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67.

“For a prize of this magnitude, it is not unusual for the winner to take a while to claim. I am sure they are going through a range of emotions,” explained Harold Mays, the Illinois Lottery Director, on August 5.

Nonetheless, it has now been almost an entire month– and officials are getting antsy.

In fact, they are even now encouraging lotto buyers to double-check their old tickets. So, dig through your pockets and check your glove compartment if you bought a ticket from the Des Plaines Speedway– because as of right now, the winner may very well be you.

And if you are the winner of this jackpot– or any moving forward– the Illinois Lottery has detailed the three key steps you must take.

First, sign the back of your ticket immediately and store it in a safe location. Next, seek out a financial advisor and a lawyer. After all, knowing what to do with this whopping pot is likely not easy for most people.

And finally, once your affairs are in order, you can contact the Lottery Player Hotline at 1-800-252-1775 to set up a private appointment and officially claim your prize.

