A Pilot Threatened To Cancel Takeoff After Someone Began AirDropping Inappropriate Photos To All The Passengers

Last week, some naughty antics on a Southwest Airlines flight pushed the pilot to threaten takeoff cancellation. Apparently, someone had been sending photos of themselves without clothes to the other passengers on board.

The unsolicited photos were specifically sent using Apple’s AirDrop file transfer system on a flight from Houston’s Willam P. Hobby Airport to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

One passenger named Teighlor Marsalis explained how, after she boarded the plane, she received an Airdrop notification.

Teighlor declined it, but two women seated in front of her did accept the file transfer. Then, they showed her the image.

“It was a man [without clothes] that had AirDropped himself to everyone,” Teighlor recalled.

Eventually, one passenger did report the incident to a flight attendant, who promptly alerted the pilot. Then, he made an announcement over the plane’s loudspeaker.

“So, here’s the deal. If this continues while we are on the ground, I am going to have to pull back to the gate. Everybody is going to have to get off, we are going to have to get security involved, and vacation is going to be ruined,” the pilot began.

“So you folks, whatever that Airdrop thing is, quit sending pictures, and let’s get yourself to Cabo.”

Teighlor also captured footage of the pilot’s entire announcement and later posted it on TikTok. The video has since been viewed over three million times and prompted countless amused comments from social media users.

