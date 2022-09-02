He Discovered That His Wife Has Secretly Been Getting Thousands Of Dollars A Month From Her Ex, And She’s Claiming It’s Just Because They’re Friends

A 35-year-old guy has been married to his 33-year-old wife for 3 years, and they have a 4-year-old son together.

One week ago, his wife opened up an email that seemed to be from their bank asking her to confirm a weird transaction.

As soon as she clicked on the link, she figured out that their iPad had been hacked, and this was a phishing scam.

He’s not really good with technology, and neither is his wife, so he called his brother to come to help them and get to the bottom of everything.

His brother helped to clear their iPad of any malware, and then his brother left. He was sitting there alone, and he thought to himself that it could be a good idea to run through all of the apps on their iPad that had access to money and their bank accounts just to ensure nobody had gained access to that.

As he was looking through everything, he found a Western Union app on their iPad that was sort of hidden.

He figured this had to be installed by a hacker, so he opened up the app, which led him to a login screen. As he tried to type in his email address and then his wife’s email address, his wife’s email address instantly seemed to be connected to the app.

After guessing her password, he was logged in and could see that his wife was getting thousands of dollars from someone.

“I was mind boggled to see the transaction history that included several thousand dollars, all of which happened before this whole hacking debacle,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.