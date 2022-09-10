He Kicked A Girl Out Of His Friend Group After She Said Bad Things About Him To His Crush, And Now A Bunch Of His Friends Are Mad At Him

This twenty-six-year-old man has had a long-standing friend group for a really long time now.

And almost everyone has known each other since high school. But, one girl named Zoe joined the group during college.

So, over the years, the group has hung out numerous times. Still, though, he regards everyone’s relationship as being “casual” friends.

“We follow each other on social media and talk in the larger group but never hang out one-on-one,” he explained.

Nonetheless, he had a pretty big crush on Zoe– and some of the other women in the group even knew about it. But, they kept his secret to themselves for his sake.

And last month, he ended up being the one who spilled the beans.

It all began after he got pretty drunk and sent Zoe a late-night text about possibly meeting up and hanging out one-on-one.

Zoe sensed what he meant, though, and said she would like to hang out– but on more of a friend basis.

“I told her I understood. But, I knew what that meant, so I never reached back out,” he recalled.

