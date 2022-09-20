He Told His Mom Off For Getting Jealous Over His Fiancée’s Birthday Gift Being A Trip To Paris And A Proposal

This man has been with his fiancée, Diane, for nearly a decade now. They met during their sophomore year of college and have stayed madly in love ever since. So now, he cannot wait to finally tie the knot.

However, for the majority of their relationship, his mother has despised Diane for absolutely no reason.

“My mother would harass Diane, call her the most disgusting names, and act like a teenage bully,” he recalled.

And his mother’s behavior got so bad that he even had to cut off communication with her for years.

Nonetheless, about two years ago, his mother randomly decided to finally apologize to Diane for treating her so poorly. And apparently, his mother wanted to “welcome Diane into the family.”

“It was rather unexpected, and my mom never explained herself– only apologized for her past actions,” he said.

Regardless, he and Diane decided to accept his mother’s apology in hopes of moving on once and for all. Still, though, his relationship with his mother was never quite the same after that.

He opted to still keep her at a distance because, apology or not, his mother had still caused him and Diane a lot of turmoil over the years.

Plus, as of this past week, it appears that he had made a good decision– because his mother is back to her old, bullying ways.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.