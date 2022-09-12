He Was Thinking Of Proposing To His Girlfriend, But One Of His Girlfriend’s Friends Told Him To Reconsider

This thirty-two-year-old man lives in the UK and has been dating his girlfriend for nearly five years now. And since their relationship has been progressing really well, he has been thinking about proposing.

“I mentioned it to a close friend whose girlfriend is close with my partner and her group of friends. But nothing serious has happened so far. I have just looked at a few rings and have been debating the idea for the past few weeks,” he explained.

Nonetheless, his past relationship has kind of come back to haunt him in the process.

When he was in his early twenties, he became close friends with a girl he met in college. Then, they began dating, and their relationship lasted around three years.

“We were perfect for each other and spent almost all of our time together,” he recalled.

Tragically, though, she passed away in a car accident– so his hopes of a future with her suddenly melted away.

His current girlfriend knows all about what happened in his last relationship, though, and has been extremely supportive of his grieving– for example, when he visits his ex’s grave to pay respects on the anniversary of her death.

Moreover, his girlfriend has never expressed feeling hurt or upset about him doing this despite him asking multiple times. Plus, his girlfriend has even bought him flowers to bring to his ex’s grave on occasion.

Regardless of all this, though, he was recently approached by one of his girlfriend’s friends with a bizarre accusation.

