He Won A Lot Of Money While On Vacation But Refused To Put Any Of It Toward His Fiancée’s Debt

This thirty-one-year-old man has been in a long engagement with his thirty-four-year-old fiancée for two years now because they just simply are not in any rush to get married.

However, his fiancée has been saddled with debt since graduating from college. At the time, her parents did give her a loan in order to help offset some of that debt.

But, it didn’t do much– and he believes that his fiancée’s most significant problem is her love of shopping.

“Her biggest issue is that she loves to buy things that are not necessary,” he said.

On top of that, he had no clue that she had already maxed out three credit cards. So, now that she is a registered nurse, nearly all of her paychecks are dedicated to paying down her past debt.

Anyway, the couple recently decided to go on a little vacation and have some fun at the casino. He put in a reasonable amount of money and ended up taking home a considerable jackpot.

“The money was enough to put toward some of the bills and our mortgage,” he recalled.

Nonetheless, his fiancée thought it could be better spent elsewhere and began begging him to use all of the money on her debt payments.

Understandably, though, he told her that he still had concerns about her going back into debt afterward.

