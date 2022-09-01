Her Adoptive Daughter’s Wealthy Grandparents Are Trying To Take Her, But She Doesn’t Want To Give Her Daughter Up Even Though She Would Have Everything She Could Want In Life

A 29-year-old woman has a 4-year-old daughter named Miya, whom she adopted as soon as she was born.

Miya’s biological mom was her very best friend, and sadly, Miya’s mom died in childbirth because of some complications.

Her best friend originally kept her pregnancy a secret from her strict parents, as her best friend knew they would not be ok with her wanting to keep her baby.

“The father was a rich foreigner who did nothing but…spend his parent’s money,” she explained. “He was undoubtedly wealthy, and she was but one of the many girls that had fallen for his good looks and money.”

“The man knew of the pregnancy but did not care as he had an arranged marriage waiting back home and left her. After her passing, her parents have been more accepting towards Miya and occasionally visit with gifts.”

Her best friend’s parents are part of Miya’s life, as are her own parents, and they all help to raise Miya along with her.

She knows her family isn’t conventional by any means, but they are happy together.

Not too long ago, she was shocked to have Miya’s grandparents on her biological father’s side get in touch with her.

Miya’s grandparents had hired a private investigator to track Miya down after they learned that their son’s kids were not actually his own.

