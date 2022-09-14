Her Boyfriend Basically Lives At Her House But He Does Not Want To Pay Any Rent

This twenty-four-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend for about five months now.

Her boyfriend is a professional basketball player who typically plays overseas for about nine months each year and lives with his parents for the remaining three months here in the United States.

But this year, he decided to no longer play overseas and instead try his hand at making the NBA. This also means that since he has not “technically” signed a contract yet, he does not have an “active income.”

“However, he does have about seventy thousand dollars in the bank from his last season, twenty thousand dollars in stocks, and doesn’t pay rent to his parents,” she explained.

“I should also add that his family is very wealthy, and I think they give him money or pay for his coaches.”

She, on the other hand, has recently gone through two pretty tough situations. First, she sadly lost her brother. And afterward, she had to get an abortion.

And throughout that time, her boyfriend would stay at her apartment to be there for moral support. Plus, since his parent’s house is over an hour away from her apartment, he would stay at her place for a good amount of time– like five days at once– before going back to his house.

Time has since passed, though, and she is no longer in need of such constant support from her boyfriend. Moreover, she is now in school and working.

Nonetheless, her boyfriend does not want to go back to his parent’s house simply because he enjoys being at her apartment more.

