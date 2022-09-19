Her Boyfriend Got Down On One Knee And Proposed To Her At A Renaissance Fair, And It Was The Worst Way She Could Have Imagined Getting Engaged

A 22-year-old girl has been dating her 24-year-old boyfriend for 2 years, and her boyfriend is obsessed with getting married to her.

He has brought up marriage more times than she can count, and he always insists that he needs to spend the rest of his life with her.

“He wants to marry me as soon as possible,” she explained. “I want to spend the rest of my life with him. But I’m too young to be married right now. I’ve told him this many, many, many times.”

“We agreed to get married in 2025 because of it. But my boyfriend still wants to propose to me right away.”

So, she has always had a feeling that it was only a matter of time before he got down on one knee. She did pick out an engagement ring with him, and he also questioned her about what her ideal proposal looked like.

She mentioned that she thought a romantic proposal would be best…you know, just them alone and that’s it.

Her boyfriend was aware that she did not want him to whip out an engagement ring in public or while they were at home doing nothing.

“I know it’s selfish to say, but I want my heart to pound with love during the moment,” she said.

“Well. Since then, it seems like my boyfriend has ignored everything I said I wanted. He’s asked me to marry him 5 times out of the blue at home while I’m doing chores or something.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.