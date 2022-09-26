Her Brother’s Girlfriend Accused Her Of Being Heartless For Not Making Space For Her Daughter’s Imaginary Friend At The Dinner Table, So She Asked Them All To Leave

A 31-year-old woman is super close with her family, to the point that they pretty much spend every Sunday together having dinner.

She and her parents take turns hosting, and yesterday was her turn to have everyone over to her house.

Her parents, her brother, her husband, and her mom’s best friend were all invited over, and she created a really delicious dinner for everyone.

She made roasted chicken with lemon and herbs de Provence, asparagus, mashed potatoes, stuffing, roasted delicata squash, roasted Brussel sprouts with bacon and apples, and she even had cranberry sauce too.

Just an hour before they were supposed to sit down to eat, her brother said he was bringing his girlfriend Becky and his girlfriend’s daughter too.

While this wasn’t the end of the world to have extra guests show up, it was irritating, as Becky and her daughter both are vegetarians.

“I’ll be honest, we don’t really care for his GF, but my family has a rule you don’t mess with other people’s relationships; my brother is an adult,” she explained.

“Becky just seems very opportunistic, and her kid is very weird (They’ve been together 8 months, have broken up twice, and after 6, asked if she could move into his place because it’s in a better school district than her apartment).”

Anyway, they all get ready to sit down, and Becky’s daughter wants to know where April can sit. She had no clue who April was, and they didn’t bring another person with them, so she didn’t know what was going on.

