Her Fiancé Cheated On Her And She Still Wants To Follow Through With Getting Married, But He Doesn’t Want This

A 32-year-old woman has been together with her fiancé for 11 years now, and they got engaged 3 years ago.

They also have 2 children, and she recently learned that her fiancé sadly cheated on her with some woman.

It destroyed her to find out that he was not faithful, and even though her loved ones told her to cut and run, she didn’t.

She was committed to working it out with him, and she thinks things have been going really well since then.

“He has cut all ties with her; we’ve been going to counseling and making a real effort to work through the effects of the affair and have been making really good progress,” she explained.

“Strangely enough, things are the best they’ve been in a long time. We’re talking more deeply about our future…it’s like we’ve restarted our whole relationship again.”

Although she is still wanting to get married to him sometime in future (she’s not really in a rush), he doesn’t feel the same way.

Her fiancé has a whole host of reasons why he no longer wants to pursue marriage with her, and his reasons are really all over the place.

They include not having the money to get married, being concerned about what other people will think of them tying the knot, and him wanting to be in better shape before walking down the aisle.

