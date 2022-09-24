Her Fiancé Returned The Wedding Dress That She Purchased And Instead Brought Home The Dress His Mom Wants Her To Wear While Walking Down The Aisle

A 28-year-old woman is currently engaged to her 33-year-old fiancé, and their wedding is set to happen this December.

Now, her future mother-in-law is the kind of person who loves getting involved in their business, and although her future mother-in-law is kind to her, she doesn’t think they get along that well.

And in regards to wedding planning, her future mother-in-law has gone out of her way to make it a terrible experience.

Her future mother-in-law disagrees with her on practically everything, and then tries to guilt trip her into letting her have her way by saying that her fiancé is the only son she has and therefore, she should get to do what she pleases.

When it came time for her to buy her wedding dress, her future mother-in-law invited herself along. So, there she went to the boutique with her mom, her friends, and her future mother-in-law in tow.

Although she found the dress of her dreams that day, her future mother-in-law ruined her moment with what she said.

“I was so lucky to have found what I was looking for, but she picked a dress that she liked so much and said that “she always pictured her son’s bride in it” mom and friends thought this line was creepy,” she explained.

“I thought the dress was somewhat creepy and toooootally not my type. I apologized and thanked her for her “vision” but told her that I’d already decided on a dress that I had “envisioned” myself wearing at my wedding!”

“She got all pissy because of it apparently, then must’ve told my fiancé because, he came home in the evening ranting about how I made his mom upset and “turned down” her help in choosing the wedding dress and excluded her from the process.”

