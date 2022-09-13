Her Husband Cost Her A Major Promotion At Work, So She Took Back A Gift She Promised To Buy For Him

A 32-year-old woman spent her teen years growing up in foster care, and her life quickly spiraled out of control.

She then wound up engaging in some bad behaviors, which led to her landing right into some really bad legal issues.

She managed to turn her life around as an adult, but she definitely is not proud of what she went through back then.

When she aged out of the foster care system, she connected with her older brother, and he assisted her in getting her record sealed as well as getting her into college.

She currently has a great job in an industry that she loves, and she actually met her 34-year-old husband at work.

“I’ve been up for a promotion and raise, and it was more or less guaranteed until now,” she explained.

“Weekend before last, we had a work party during which my husband got to talking with our CEO and, after having a bit too much to drink, told him about my juvenile history. The next Monday, I got called in by my boss and was told my promotion would not be happening.”

“I asked why they would do this, and he recounted my history to me in excruciating detail, to the extent that I couldn’t even plead ignorance or claim it was untrue.”

Although her boss felt bad for her, everyone above him did not want her to be promoted at all.

