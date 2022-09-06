Her Husband Keeps Making Insensitive Comments About Her Sister’s Infertility, But She Is Defending Him

This thirty-one-year-old woman has a sister named Claire, who is thirty-five. And sadly, her sister has been struggling to have children for years now.

Plus, it is especially tough for Claire since, at her age, people are constantly asking her when she will have kids and the like.

“But, somehow, she focuses on what my husband says about the topic and complains about how he constantly makes backhanded comments about her inability to have kids,” she said. Major yikes.

Apparently, her husband has said a plethora of inappropriate comments to Claire about infertility.

For example, her husband once mansplained to Claire that “women in their thirties have less of a chance of bearing children.” He also once mocked Claire’s infertility by calling her garden “barren just like her.”

“I admit that my husband is the type to dish it out. But, her complaining seemed excessive because she never liked him anyway,” she explained.

Well, regardless, the childbearing comments finally piled up enough that last week, during a family dinner at their parent’s house, she and Claire got into a massive fight.

It all began when Claire announced during the family dinner that she was interested in seeking out IVF treatment.

But, following the announcement, her husband had a lot to say. In fact, he apparently approached Claire and suggested that she back out of IVF and find a “better use for her money.

