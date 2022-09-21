Her Husband Wants To Give His Daughter Money To Pay Off Her Student Loans, But She Told Him He Needs To Give The Same Amount Of Money To Her Own Daughter Then Too

A 46-year-old woman has spent the last 5 years married to her 51-year-old husband named David.

Now, she and David both entered their marriage with daughters from previous relationships. Her daughter is named Amy, and David’s daughter is named Erin.

Both girls are 21-years-old and their birthdays are a couple of months apart. Amy and Erin each have been in college for several years, and Amy got a scholarship to go to the school she is at.

This mom had money set aside for Amy, as did her ex, so Amy basically has a full-ride to college and all of her expenses are covered.

Meanwhile, Erin chose to go to college in a separate state from where they live, and her college doe not give out scholarships.

“David had a college fund for her, and the rest she’ll cover herself,” she explained. “What’s going on now is David said we have a fair amount of savings, and he wants to give some of that to Erin for her student loans.”

“That’s not exactly fair to Amy, he said that hers are paid off, but I replied he should give the same amount to Amy for rent or something even if she doesn’t have college fees.”

“This is just the tip of the iceberg, Erin plays violin with the local orchestra, she had her first (small) show about a month ago- we went all the way to MA because David wanted to see her perform. He was also the one who bought her the violin as a gift when she got into college, but no gift for Amy.”

She and David did get into a disagreement regarding this, and David’s reply was that it’s really hard on Erin to do everything all on her own.

