Her Husband Went Behind Her Back And Got Rid Of Her Cat, So She Filed For Divorce

This woman and her husband had been married for two years. Then, one year into their marriage, they got a beautiful Scottish fold cat named Molly.

And according to her, her husband never expressed having any issues with Molly until recently. In fact, just last week, he began relentlessly complaining out of nowhere about how Molly was “annoying him” and that the cat’s meowing was really distracting him from his work.

“But I replied to his complaints by asking why he was just bringing it up now after we have had the cat for a year, and he went off,” she recalled.

Her husband actually started screaming about how he only chose to “put up” with Molly over the last year because he loved her and did not know how to reveal that he honestly hated cats.

So, she was understandably angry and felt totally betrayed that her husband had lied to her about their pet for so long.

However, they both eventually cooled off from the argument, and by the end of the night, her husband even apologized.

Still, he reiterated that he really did not want a pet cat in the house. Regardless, though, they were able to reach a compromise, and she thought everything was going to be just fine.

“I agreed to give Molly to my cousins since I knew they would take great care of her,” she explained.

“And they live a few minutes away, so it would give me a good opportunity to visit her frequently.”

