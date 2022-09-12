Her Landlord Sold The House That She Was Living In, And Now She And Her Pets Are Homeless

Being a new pet parent, I know I would do anything to ensure my pets are happy, healthy, and in an environment where they feel safe, especially with the heat wave that has hit the country in the past couple of weeks.

One of the things that some pet owners end up doing is surrendering their pets because they aren’t in a place to care for them anymore. That is exactly what one Pittsburgh woman is trying to avoid.

Cassandra Ruby and her pitbull Peaches, and her cat Bear lost their housing when it was sold by their landlord. Now they’re on the streets, and she is struggling to take care of her little family.

“They deserve safe and stable housing, and any money raised through this GoFundMe will go towards securing that for them,” said friend and organizer Leah Picker.

Though some have suggested that she use the traditional shelters that are in the city, she would have to surrender both Peaches and bear to do so.

She is a committed pet parent and can’t bear giving them up. “She’s been able to get them regular veterinary care thanks to the Street Dog Coalition and Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, and they’re both incredibly happy and healthy living with her,” Leah continued.

That is the kind of person most pets deserve to go home with. She is caring and willing to put her comfort out of question to make sure they are taken care of.

Allegheny Links and Operation Safety Net are both working with her to offer temporary shelter for her little family, but there is only so much they can do.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Cassandra with her pets

