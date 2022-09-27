Her Parents Tried To Get Rid Of Her Dog Behind Her Back, So Now She Is Refusing To Financially Support Them

This twenty-seven-year-old woman has had a few boyfriends in the past and even a more serious relationship that ended amicably. But, she is really just not that into dating and prefers to just focus on her job and her beloved dog.

She has had her pup since she graduated from college and thinks of her dog as her best friend.

“I am not very social, and I prefer her company to most people I know,” she said.

However, she had been living with her parents and brother, who all believed that her lack of interest in romantic relationships was a shortcoming.

In fact, she was not just living with her family. She was actually practically supporting them.

“I paid about fifty percent of everything in the house, including groceries. It is about the same as rent would cost,” she explained.

Despite that, though, she was also stuck in the “bedroom suite” of her house while her family got the upstairs living area– which was a whole other frustration.

Anyway, one day, her mom just up and decided that the reason why she was not actively looking for a husband was that she was too preoccupied with her dog. But this is not true at all.

“My pup has some health problems but nothing I cannot afford. And nothing that affects her quality of life,” she said.

