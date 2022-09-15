Her Roommate Accused Her Of Being Jealous After She Admitted She Never Brings Guys Around Because She’s Afraid They’ll Go For Her Instead

A girl in her 20s currently lives with her best friend, who is about the same age as her. They get along great when it comes down to their morals and interests, but they couldn’t be more polar opposites in regard to their personalities.

She prefers to hang out at home and is totally an introvert, while her best friend is extroverted, into partying, and loves to flirt with guys.

“This past summer, we decided to join a few dating sites to have a ‘hot girl summer,’” she explained.

“She got tons of matches immediately and continuously throughout the summer, I only got a few matches over the course of the entire summer.”

Her best friend had new guys every single week, and she knows her best friend is drop-dead gorgeous.

It’s easy for her best friend to get guys, and she never judged her for inviting her newest fling over.

In fact, she really went out of her way to make sure that she would leave their apartment if her best friend was looking for some one-on-one time with a guy.

She also would pick her best friend up from dates with guys, as well as drop her off, and she also let her best friend use her guy to go see her flings.

Over the summer, she brought home one single guy, and she really did like him a lot. After she invited him over to their apartment, though, she kicked him out and then blocked him, all because of her roommate.

