Her Roommate Pretended Their Apartment Got Robbed To Teach Her A Lesson, So Now She’s Ignoring Her Roommate

A 20-year-old girl currently lives in a major city, but she considers where she lives to be pretty safe.

Since her city is such a good place to be, coupled with the fact that her parents never really monitored her a lot growing up, she’s fallen into the habit of never locking her front door.

“I drive a Wrangler and take the top and doors off and have never had a problem with stealing,” she explained.

“I’ve never locked the doors to my houses or apartments. This has never been an issue with my old roommates or family. It’s just the way I’ve developed.”

“My roommate (19F), since moving in, has increasingly become more paranoid and anxious. I’ve known her for years and have never seen her like this. She thinks there are cameras in her sink; if she gets a bug bite, she assumes she has bugs living in her bed; when she sleeps, she has paralysis where someone comes in to kill her. She locks her bedroom door and front door for safety.”

Since her roommate is such a worry wart, she really has made an effort to make sure she locks the front door of their apartment behind her.

Unfortunately, she doesn’t always remember to do this on her way out, but she is hoping to break this bad habit of hers.

One week ago, when she came home and opened the front door, she saw that everything in their apartment had been strewn about.

Things were absolutely everywhere, and as she made her way into her bedroom, she noticed that many of her belongings were missing.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.