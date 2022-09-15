Her Sister-In-Law Invited A Bunch Of Children Over Her House Without Asking, Then Got Mad That The House Was Not Child-Proofed

This woman recently invited her brother, sister-in-law, and niece over to her house for a little visit. But, the entire afternoon was doomed from the start.

Her sister-in-law unexpectedly invited a bunch of their friends along without asking, and the friends brought all of their tiny kids. Four of them, to be exact. And they were all under two years old.

So, she felt the need to give all of the moms a disclaimer.

“All of the parents were warned that I have a very sweet pup and that the house is safe for dogs. But, they needed to watch their kids,” she recalled.

Nonetheless, the parents apparently were not listening or just did not care– because there was immediate chaos.

First, the parents had an issue with the stairs. They started asking why she did not have a gate and making remarks about how un-gated stairs are so dangerous.

But, she reiterated that she, her partner, and her dog do not need gates since they do not have a child.

And next up was her front door, which prompted a lot more frustration. Apparently, the moms were shocked she did not have knob protectors and kept making comments about how their toddlers could open doors.

However, again, her dog cannot open doors, so why would she have them?

