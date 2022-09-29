Her Sister’s Fiancé Blatantly Lied About The Cost Of Her Engagement Ring, So She Told Her Sister, And Now The Wedding Has Been Called Off

This twenty-six-year-old woman has a wife named Katie, who has been a jeweler for a long time.

She also has a twenty-two-year-old sister, Lydia. And Lydia was just proposed to by her fiancé, Seth, about a month ago.

Anyway, Seth comes from a pretty wealthy family since both of his parents work in the business sector. Plus, even though Seth chooses not to follow in his parent’s footsteps and instead works a more “average” job, his parents still send him money regularly– which means he can afford a pretty lavish lifestyle.

And after he proposed to Lydia, they both would not stop boasting about the ring. In fact, Seth would not shut up about how expensive it was and kept claiming the ring was worth a whopping fifty thousand dollars.

But, the engagement quickly came toppling down this past week– and it all started with a ring cleaning.

Since her wife Katie is a ring cleaner, Lydia asked Katie if they would clean and polish the new ring as a favor. And, of course, Katie agreed and took the ring in.

“But, Katie told me later in private that the ring is made of cheap materials and is worth no more than thirty dollars. And after a long conversation, we decided it would be best if I told Lydia,” she recalled.

So, she ended up speaking with Lydia privately and tried to explain, as gently as possible, that Katie had looked at the ring closely and confirmed that it was nowhere near worth the amount of money Seth had claimed it was.

And understandably, Lydia was shocked. Then, Lydia assumed that Seth had been scammed by whatever jeweler he purchased the ring from and planned to tell him about it.

