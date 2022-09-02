His Fiancée Asked Her Former Friend With Benefits To Grab Coffee With Her, And He Thinks This Is Pretty Fishy

A 25-year-old guy is engaged to his 22-year-old fiancée, and last night as they were getting ready to go to sleep, she confessed something pretty weird to him.

She said that she had been on Instagram and came across a photo of a couple of concert tickets.

She instantly made a comment about the tickets and then claimed to realize the person who posted the photo was none other than her former friend with benefits.

Not only is this guy his fiancée’s former friend with benefits, but his fiancé was also completely and utterly obsessed with him too for some time.

His fiancée was “desperate” for this guy’s attention and was hoping to be able to date him. This guy turned his fiancée down but suggested they could sleep together and his fiancée had said yes to this.

“Early on in my relationship with my fiancée, he talked to her and tried to get her to cheat on me (she didn’t), telling her that I was probably cheating anyway (I wasn’t),” he explained.

“She stopped talking to him, and over time, he kind of became a running joke in our relationship; my fiancée would laugh and say things like, “I can’t believe I was obsessed with HIM of all people,” she seemed pretty embarrassed about it like she cringes when she thinks about it.”

So last night, here his fiancée is claiming to have replied to her former friend with benefits without even noticing it was him that she was striking up a conversation with on social media.

He didn’t really have too much of a problem with that, but then his fiancée mentioned that she was going to be meeting up with her former friend with benefits to grab coffee.

