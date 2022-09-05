His Nanny Tried To Make His 14-Year-Old Daughter Feel Bad About Her Outfit, So He Fired Her

A man sadly lost his wife 2 years ago in a car accident, and losing her devastated him. Together, they had 3 daughters, who are now 14-years-old, 11-years-old, and 5-years-old.

When it came time for him to return to work, he hired a nanny to help him with the girls, as he really needed help keeping the house organized and watching his littlest daughter, who hadn’t get gone to school as his older girls did.

So, a year ago, Kate entered their lives. Kate is on the elderly side, and she’s incredibly conservative, but none of these things mattered to him, as she did a great job helping him out around the house and with the girls.

“I’ve made it a priority to teach my kids to love themselves and not care what others think or be ashamed of their bodies in any way,” he explained.

“4 months ago, my oldest, who I’ll call Bre, started wearing more revealing tops. Nothing too crazy, obviously, as she’s 14.”

“I’ve noticed Kate making passive-aggressive comments about it a few times, but we just kind of shrugged it off.”

A couple of days ago, while this dad was at work, Bre called him up sobbing. Earlier on that day, she was headed out to meet up with her friends, but Kate wouldn’t let her leave the house until she changed her outfit.

Kate had told Bre that her outfit was too revealing, and she called her a mean name.

As soon as he arrived home, he went straight to Kate, who didn’t say that it never happened. Instead, Kate maintained that she was just being protective of Bre, and that’s why she tried to make her change.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.