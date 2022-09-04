His New Wife Wants Him To Push His Children To Call Her Mom, But He Has Refused

When this man was twenty years old, he and his late wife welcomed their first child into the world. Then, six years later, they had a second.

Tragically, though, his wife suffered a sudden and unexpected death just three months after their youngest was born.

“I found out after her passing that she had a heart condition she was never made aware of. I was told to get both my kids tested, and they both inherited the condition from their mom. That period was traumatic as hell,” he recalled.

Thankfully, though, he did have a bunch of photos and videos of his late wife to share with his children.

His son has always remembered her anyway, but his daughter was a bit too young.

Nonetheless, his daughter has heard so much about his late wife that she will always be his daughter’s mother.

But, two years ago, he did get into a serious relationship with another woman. They had known each other for four years and took things slow before finally getting married about five months ago.

She met the kids prior, who are now seven and thirteen-years-old. And they also discussed how her relationship would be with the kids prior to getting engaged.

“She told me she wanted to be seen as another mom to them. But, I spoke to my kids, and my son was clear that she would never be his second mom,” he said.

