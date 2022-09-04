His Wife Is A Stay-At-Home Mom, And He No Longer Wants To Fund Her Spending Money Because She Does Not Contribute To Their Income

Before this man and his wife had their daughter, they both worked full-time in middle-earning jobs. His wife earned a bit more than he did, but not a lot.

Then, after welcoming their daughter, his wife was forced to return to work when she was three months old.

“Her mental health became pretty bad, and she has a minor disability that makes work life a little tough. And she found it worse after having our daughter, but we had to do what we had to do,” he recalled.

Then, once their daughter was six months old, his wife’s grandmother, who basically raised her, sadly passed away.

Nonetheless, his wife inherited everything she owned– which was a considerable chunk of change.

In fact, it was enough for the couple to buy a decent house outright, purchase two new cars, and even put some money away for a comfortable retirement.

Plus, after her grandmother died, his wife quit her job and became a stay-at-home mom.

“It was partially due to grief and struggles at her job, and a bit because she always would have preferred to stay home with our daughter anyway,” he explained.

Honestly, though, he was kind of bummed about it. Apparently, he would have liked to be a stay-at-home dad, too, and has been forced to “suck it up” in order to continue providing income for his family.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.