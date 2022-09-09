One Of His Former High School Students Just Sent Him A Message Confessing That She Loves Him

A 36-year-old man used to teach high school English a couple of years ago, but in the last several years, he has stopped doing that.

He does still somewhat keep in touch with a handful of his students, to who he wishes Happy Birthday and Happy Holidays, but that’s the extent of their contact.

One girl who used to be his student in high school is named Mary, and he had her in his classes for 3 years in a row.

The very last time that he saw Mary was on the day her class graduated. Mary approached him that day to say goodbye to him, as well as thank him for being her teacher.

She acted the same as many of his students, and after that, he never heard anything from her.

That was until a couple of days ago when she sent him a message on a Facebook page he created for school.

“In this message, Mary says how she has been in love with me for years,” he explained. “She goes on and on about how she thought it was just a crush, but she has never forgotten me.”

“She talks about how she dated guys in college and always compared them to me. To summarize, she asks if we can try to date and see what happens.”

“She says she understands if it doesn’t work, etc., but she says she needs to at least try with me, or she worries she will regret it for the rest of her life.”

