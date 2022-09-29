People Shared What Dating Types They Will Never Go Out With Again And Why

If you are looking for a long-term relationship, dating can be a really discouraging undertaking. Oftentimes, you are forced to “weed out” potential partners and, in the process, go on some pretty bad dates.

However, there is at least one benefit– you get to figure out what “types” you will never, ever date again.

And just a few days ago, a Reddit post discussing this very topic went totally viral. There, over nine thousand people shared what types of people they hate to date– and the thread is totally relatable.

People Who “Stonewall”

“Dismissing concerns, refusing to listen when your partner needs it, and generally getting defensive anytime a disagreement happens. Over time, it makes you feel angry, confused, and distrustful.”

“So yeah, you definitely end up feeling like you’re a problem, get irritable, worrisome, and are eventually pushed away for being like that.”

“It’s sort of like gaslighting somebody, but just straight up denying their emotional need to feel heard and cared for.”

–Gotchu_Bro

Cheaters, Obviously

