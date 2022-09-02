Pregnant Women In The U.S. Are Being Exposed To Carcinogenic Chemicals Found In Everyday Products That Can Also Impact Child Development, New Study Finds

Pregnant women residing in the U.S. are being exposed to toxic chemicals such as cyanuric acid, melamine, and aromatic amines that can raise the risk of cancer and impede child development.

These findings and more were recently revealed in a new study conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and UC San Francisco.

From 2008 to 2020, the researchers analyzed the presence of forty-five chemicals associated with cancer and other risk factors in the urine of a diverse group of one hundred and seventy-one pregnant women.

The women are a part of the National Institute of Health’s Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO).

The women hailed from New York, California, Georgia, Illinois, Puerto Rico, and New Hampshire.

Thirty-four percent of the women were white, forty percent were Latina, twenty percent were Black, four percent were Asian, and the remaining three percent were from other or multiple racial groups.

And unfortunately, the study found melamine, cyanuric acid presence, and four aromatic amines in nearly all of the women’s urine samples.

Exposure to these chemicals can occur in a variety of ways– by inhaling contaminated air, ingesting contaminated food and water, or by using products containing dyes, pigments, and plastic.

And not only can it harm maternal health but also the development of fetuses.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.