Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip’s Love Story Spanned Decades, And They Even Wrote One Another Letters During World War II

Last week, the British royal family shared the gut-wrenching news that Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of ninety-six.

Her death came just over a year after Prince Philip, her husband of seventy-three years, passed in April of 2021.

And despite the world mourning the loss of the Queen, she and Prince Philip shared a decades-long love story filled with joy and respect that deserves to be celebrated.

The pair met long before they ruled the British monarchy when Philip was an eighteen-year-old cadet at the Britannia Royal Naval College. In 1939, then-Princess Elizabeth was thirteen-years-old and introduced to Philip while touring the grounds.

Their encounter, although short, was undoubtedly love at first sight– because the pair went on to pen each other letters during World War II.

“To have been spared in the war and seen victory, to have been given the chance to rest and to readjust myself, to have fallen in love completely and unreservedly makes all one’s personal and even the world’s troubles seem small and petty,” Philip reportedly wrote in one letter dated 1946.

Then, later that same year, Princess Elizabeth and Philip’s love story bloomed. After he returned from the Pacific theater, it is believed that he proposed to Princess Elizabeth at the Balmoral in June.

However, Princess Elizabeth did encounter some pushback in regard to her choice of mate. Apparently, many believed Philip to be too unpolished or gruff.

Cecil Beaton, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons; pictured above are Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at her coronation

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.