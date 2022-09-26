Saturday Morning Cartoons Or Sleepovers? People Reveal What They Miss The Most About Childhood

Looking forward to growing up is a universal experience for most children. After all, at the age of sixteen, most people are able to get their permit, then license. At eighteen, you can buy a lottery ticket and technically move out on your own. And by twenty-one, you can indulge in alcohol and get into any nightlife event.

However, once most people turn twenty-one, they realize that “adulting” is not all it’s cracked up to be. You have to deal with rent, or a mortgage, taxes, retirement plans, health insurance, and the list goes on and on.

So, what do most people do? They reminisce about childhood and what they miss most. And if you want to join the nostalgia party, a recent post on Reddit prompted tons of comments. There, people shared what they truly miss most about being a kid.

Life Moved Slower

“Being oblivious to the march of time.”

–Consistent-rooster

“Summer used to feel like it lasted forever, and I miss that. You could not even begin to imagine how long it stretched out in front of you.”

“All of your buddies would be a little bit taller when you returned to school. And because summer lasts forever, they would all have slightly distinct looks and a variety of stories to tell.”

–Henrycwhite

