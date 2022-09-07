She And Her Friends Visited A Secluded Cabin In The Woods And Had A Freaky Encounter With A Stranger At Midnight

This woman and her two friends, Alex and Violet, were sick and tired of being sequestered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, in the summer of 2020, they decided to get away and take a girls’ vacation.

“We settled on a mountainous state and planned to camp and hike at several different locations. And for one night, we thought it would be fun to book a cabin in the woods,” she recalled.

The group remembered that Violet’s parents had once rented out a fire tower in the state and had an amazing experience. So, they looked into it but could only find a rental cabin beside the fire tower.

The cabin was cheap enough, clean, and pretty secluded– so the girls decided to give it a go. After all, they figured that no nearby neighbors meant they could be as rowdy as they wanted to be.

Plus, in the weeks leading up to their trip, the girls decided it would be a good idea to drop acid at the cabin. Violet even apparently brought an entire sheet along.

But, as she set out for the road trip with Violet and Alex, she began suffering from a gigantic pit in her stomach. And for some reason, she had this gnawing instinct that dropping acid that evening would be a disastrous idea.

Her decision ultimately sparked a massive argument between the three girls. However, the yelling eventually subsided, and the group decided to still go on their trip anyway.

Upon arriving at the cabin, though, she was pretty glad they decided not to mess with their consciousness that evening– because apparently, the cabin looked like something out of a horror movie.

“The cabin was roughly thirty minutes away from the nearest town. It sat atop a mountain; we held our breath as we rounded the busted road that spiraled toward the top. There were no pull-offs, no other campsites. Just a long, winding road that led us to the cabin at the peak,” she explained.

