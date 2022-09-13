She Demanded Her Mother-In-Law Take Down A Facebook Post About Her Late Husband’s Ex-Wife, But Her Mother-In-Law Refused

Three years ago, this twenty-seven-year-old woman tragically lost her husband.

And her late husband had suffered from a chronic condition throughout the majority of their time together. So, she often accompanied him to hospitals for his frequent stays, and the pair eventually even got engaged and married in one.

But, just three weeks after they said their vows, he sadly passed away.

“So much happened in such a short time, and it all just left me devastated beyond measure,” she said.

Nonetheless, she has maintained a good relationship with her late husband’s family since then– despite her in-laws still keeping in contact with her late husband’s ex-wife.

Apparently, he and his ex had been together for six years. But, after his condition worsened, his ex-wife could not handle it and ended up leaving him.

“My late husband dealt with mental health decline because of it, but, clearly, my in-laws had forgiven her. They even allowed her to attend the funeral and gave her some of his belongings as keepsakes,” she recalled.

Still, her late husband’s ex had not been a huge issue for her until just recently, when she noticed her mother-in-law published a new post on Facebook.

The post congratulated her late husband’s ex about their newborn baby and also announced that the baby had been named after her late husband.

