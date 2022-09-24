She Didn’t Say Thank You To Her In-Laws When She Got Up And Gave A Speech At Her Baby Shower, So They Called Her Rude

A 28-year-old woman is currently pregnant with the first baby that she will be having with her 29-year-old husband.

Throughout her pregnancy, her own family has been super helpful and involved. They have purchased items for her baby, they have gone out of their ways to ensure she and her husband are doing well, and they have bent over backward to just help her through her really difficult pregnancy so far.

Her own parents are thrilled that this will be their first grandbaby, though, on her husband’s side, they already have grandkids.

“On the other hand, my in-laws have not kept in touch or asked me how I’m doing; they basically have been no contact during the whole thing and only reach out to my husband every so often to ask how he is doing and how the baby is doing,” she explained.

“It stings because it literally feels like they could care less, which is fine for me but hurts my husband.”

“My family planned and helped pay for our baby shower, from renting the event space, paying the caterer, making centerpieces, etc. I am beyond grateful for everything that they’ve done for me since we are usually a dysfunctional family, but they really rallied around us and have made me feel really good the last 8 months.”

When she asked her husband’s family if they would be willing to help out with the baby shower, they ignored her.

They didn’t bother giving her a reply, but then several days before the shower happened, her in-laws let her know that they invited 20ish people that they felt should be there.

It was a mad dash to call the caterer and add an additional 20 people to the list, and this also angered her mom, as they needed to come up with $200 extra to feed the last-minute guests.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.