She Got A Backup Birthday Cake In Case Her Mother Forgot To Bring One, And When Her Mom Found Out, She Flipped

This thirty-six-year-old woman has, unfortunately, been estranged from her mother for much of her life.

Her mom was very young when she was born, so she was primarily raised by her aunt and grandmother. And since they did not have a lot of money at the time, she remembers always sharing a cake or special dessert with them every birthday.

She has since gotten married, and her thirty-four-year-old husband led a much different life. In fact, she believes his family is straight out of a Hallmark commercial.

And because of his picture-perfect family life, she felt inspired to reach out and get back in touch with her mom.

“She apologized for a lot of things, and I could tell she was really remorseful. And since coming back into my life, she has been great if not a little forgetful,” she explained.

“Like if I ask her to drive me somewhere, she’ll ‘forget’ that she said yes until it’s too late to go. Or if I ask her to bring something to a gathering, she’ll ‘forget’ to bring it.”

Nonetheless, her mom’s forgetfulness had not presented much of an issue until this past week, when it was her son’s birthday.

Since getting more involved in her and her son’s lives, her mother has plunged into full-on “grandma mode”– even though her son has always known her mother-in-law as his “grandma.”

Anyway, while planning the birthday festivities, her mother-in-law and father-in-law offered to bake her son’s birthday cake. And she thought that would be perfect since they are excellent bakers.

