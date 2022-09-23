She Got Super Embarrassed When Her Fiancé Sang Happy Birthday To His Son At A Restaurant, And It Sparked A Huge Argument

This thirty-year-old woman has been with her fiancé, Ned, for about a year and a half now. Ned also has a five-year-old son with his ex-girlfriend and does not have a custody arrangement in place.

Nonetheless, her fiancé has his son for the majority of the time each week since his ex-girlfriend is currently battling some health problems.

And even though she gets along great with Ned’s son, she has some issues with Ned’s parenting.

“His son is lovely, but I noticed that Ned takes him everywhere he goes– including places that aren’t child-friendly. We have an issue with that now, but we are working on it,” she revealed.

Anyway, Ned’s son’s fifth birthday was just a few days ago and prompted her to find even more things wrong.

It all began when they went out to dinner to celebrate. And despite her noting the restaurant was nice, she immediately thought it was unfitting for a five-year-old’s birthday dinner because it was “somewhat expensive.”

Regardless, she, Ned, and Ned’s son all sat down, ordered food, and had a good time. But then, the waiters brought out a birthday cake, and she was totally shocked.

Apparently, she had thought that they were going to eat dessert at home so they could be free to sing and celebrate like no one was watching. But, the real cherry on top was when Ned started singing happy birthday to his son– which supposedly really embarrassed her.

“I was stunned, and I almost dropped my plate. He was singing it at the top of his lungs, not even looking around or paying attention to how many people were staring at us awkwardly,” she said.

