She Really Would Love To Have Her 16-Year-Old Daughter Make Her Wedding Cake, But Her Fiancé Thinks This Is Ridiculous

A 36-year-old woman is about to get married to her 41-year-old fiancé, but they’re really butting heads over their wedding cake.

She has a daughter who is 16, and her daughter is passionate about baking. Her daughter has been baking since the age of 3, and she has done everything to support her daughter in her pursuit of baking.

She figured that for her wedding, it would be really special for her daughter to make and decorate their wedding cake.

Although her daughter was thrilled to have this opportunity, as soon as she mentioned it to her fiancé, he thought it was ridiculous.

Her fiancé was really nasty to her about allowing her daughter to make their cake, and he thought it would be too childish.

He wants to have a professional make their cake because he thinks it will look and taste better if they go that route.

“I said I didn’t understand the problem because I thought he loved her baking,” she explained.

“He responded, “I do love what she bakes but let’s just stick to the muffins and brownies.” I told him he was being unreasonable and that his words were hurtful to me and my daughter and her abilities.”

“He told me to be more realistic and think about what the guests will say. Again, I said all the guests are family and friends, so I doubt they’d make any negative comments about the cake knowing my daughter made it.”

