She Refused To Follow The “No Phones” Rule At Her Best Friend’s Wedding, And Her Best Friend Was Furious

This woman’s best friend, who is twenty-eight years old, recently celebrated a huge milestone– she got married!

But, what happened during the ceremony itself caused a pretty large argument between her and her friend.

It all began with the wedding invitations, which stated that the ceremony would be cell phone-free.

Tons of brides and grooms are opting to do this nowadays to ensure guests are fully focused on the nuptials. Plus, who wants wedding photos filled with people staring at screens?

So, she and her friend group totally agreed with the rule. The plan was once everyone arrived at the wedding, they would leave their devices with a designated person to enjoy the ceremony. Then, afterward, they could pick up their phones.

However, the day before the wedding, she had an unexpected emergency pop up in which she needed her phone.

“My dog ended up feeling bad, and we had to rush him to the emergency veterinarian. I think he might have been poisoned, but the vet’s not sure yet,” she recalled.

And by the time the ceremony rolled around, her dog was still suffering at the vet. Plus, with everything going on, she noted how it emotionally cost her a lot to even attend the wedding.

After all, she loved her dog more than anything and was seriously concerned about his health.

