She Snapped At Her Best Friend And Called Her Pathetic For Being Into A Guy She Just Met, And Now Her Best Friend Isn’t Speaking To Her

A 28-year-old girl has a best friend the same age as her, and 6 months ago, her best friend split up with the guy she had been with for a decade.

Her best friend wasted no time finding a new guy, and as soon as she did, she couldn’t stop going on and on about how perfect this guy was for her.

Her best also insisted she could spend the rest of her life with him, but she replied to her best friend that he clearly was only a rebound for her.

She then told her best friend that she only liked the attention he gave her, and he was nothing like her ex, so clearly, she was so invested already.

2 months after her best friend started seeing this guy, she dumped him for being too “clingy.”

Her best friend instantly met a new guy and jumped all into that relationship. This second guy happened to be the ex of her best friend’s neighbor.

“I told her to be careful; she could ruin her friendship with the neighbor,” she explained. “She told me how amazing he is and that he could be the one.”

“He ended things after 3 months because he was afraid it would ruin his relationship with the ex (they have a child together).”

She outlined to her best friend that it had to be time for her to remain single and just live her life without any guys for a bit.

