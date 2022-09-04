She Thinks Her Friend Has A Crush On Her Husband And Also Believes Her Husband Might Be Into It

This twenty-one-year-old woman and her husband recently went out on a double date with his best friend and his best friend’s wife, Emily.

She and Emily immediately hit it off and have gotten pretty close since first meeting each other on the date.

But, things have started to get pretty awkward recently– particularly because she believes Emily might have a crush on her husband.

She first noticed things were “off” whenever she would discuss her husband while with Emily.

For example, whenever she talks about what her husband likes– such as the color green– Emily immediately starts talking about how much she loves the same thing.

But, she did not think any of this at first– until Emily started acting kind of flirty literally during the double dates.

“Every time we are out together, they [her husband and Emily] touch hands accidentally. I didn’t think anything at first, but it happens EVERY TIME we meet!” she recalled.

Plus, she noticed that her husband was never the one at fault. Instead, it was always Emily basically reaching out to touch her husband’s hand “on accident.”

And most recently, one more incident completely pushed her over the edge of insecurity. She and Emily had gone shopping and decided to get their husbands matching shirts.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.