She Threatened To Leave Her Husband If He Takes In Their Orphaned Niece And Nephew

This woman’s husband tragically lost his brother, Jack, and sister-in-law, Linda, due to a car accident.

Jack and Linda also left behind a fourteen-year-old daughter and an eleven-year-old son. And she and her entire family have been devastated by the immense loss.

But, her niece and nephew being without a guardian has also caused a plethora of other problems in her family.

Her in-laws, who are the children’s grandparents, of course, want the kids to remain in the family. So, they asked that one of the aunts or uncles take them in.

Well, her husband’s sister lives with roommates in New York– so they were immediately out of the question.

And Linda’s brother, George, initially took the kids in following the accident. But George’s wife refuses to let the arrangement be anything but temporary.

“Money is tight for them, and George’s wife recently told him that she would leave him if it turns out he tricked her into taking the kids permanently. So now, George wants out,” she explained.

In turn, the only two options are now her and her husband or Linda’s sister Amy. But, apparently, she and her husband did not even really get a choice in the matter.

In fact, Amy went to her in-laws and said she would be taking the kids in without asking her or her husband first.

