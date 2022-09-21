She Told Her Friend It’s Not Her Fault She’s Single After She Made Totally Inappropriate Remarks About Her Marriage

This twenty-seven-year-old woman has been with her husband for five years now. They first met online after playing in the same video game lobby. Then, they began a long-distance relationship before she eventually moved in with him.

Despite first meeting over the internet, though, she was always very transparent with her then-boyfriend from the start.

“I am disabled and use a wheelchair, while my husband is completely able-bodied. He has known this since the first time we spoke, and it has never been a problem in our relationship,” she explained.

In fact, they are actually thriving together. She is currently pursuing her Master’s degree while he works. And even though she may not be able to work full-time or at all in the future due to her health, her husband is completely supportive.

Anyway, when she moved in with her boyfriend, she met a twenty-five-year-old neighbor named Nancy. Apparently, Nancy was super welcoming and made her feel right at home in the community.

And, as most girls do, they would often talk about men together. More specifically, how amazing of a partner her husband is.

Nancy, on the other hand, has not had the same luck finding a guy. Instead, for the entire time she has known her neighbor, Nancy has been in bad relationship after bad relationship.

“I always comforted her through it because I know dating nowadays can be emotionally taxing,” she recalled.

Well, just a few days ago, Nancy seemed to take their own dating frustrations out on her in a super inappropriate way.

